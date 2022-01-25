Construction resumes on St. Joseph Station this week – The Suburban Times

Sound Transit announcement.

Crews will resume construction on the St. Joseph Station, located on Martin Luther King Jr. Way just north of S. 18th St., started, Jan. 24. The contractor will paint the metal on the station canopy and start installing equipment at the station. In addition, crews will install concrete paving on S. 18th St. MLK Jr. Way will be closed to northbound traffic from S. 19th St. to S. 17th St., and S. 18th St. will be closed at the MLK Jr. Way intersection. As the crews advance the paving work, MLK Jr. Way will close to northbound traffic from S. 19th St. to S. 15th St., and S. 17th St. and S. 16th St. will close at MLK Jr. Way for paving. Please follow the detour on S. J St.

Crews continue building the Tacoma General Station and the curb and gutter work on the east side of MLK Jr. Way from 6th Avenue to S. 3rd St. Access is open to hospitals, medical centers and the emergency department. To access Tacoma General and the Emergency Department, follow MLK Jr. Way north from 6th Avenue or south from Division Ave. To access Kaiser Permanente, follow S. J St. to S. 3rd St. Please allow a little extra time to reach your appointment – thank you. MLK Jr. Way is closed northbound to thru-traffic from 6th Ave. to S. 3rd St. The travelling public should follow the detour on S. J St.

Crews plan to complete the curb and gutter on the west side of MLK Jr. Way from S. 13th St. to S. 16th St. by the end of this week. Crews continue installing curb and gutter on the north side of Division Avenue from MLK Jr. Way to Yakima Ave. Two-way traffic on MLK Jr. Way and Division Ave is maintained in these areas. In addition, crews are installing signals at the MLK Jr. Way/Division Ave intersection as well as overhead wires on N. 1st St. and in the Stadium curve at night. A lane may close on N. 1st St. and in the Stadium curve at night.

In addition, crews will install fiber optic wires underground along the existing Tacoma Link route at night, starting Wed, Jan 26 at 11 p.m. Crews will work Wednesday and Thursday from 11 p.m. to 3:30 am, Friday from 11 pm to 6:30 am, Saturday from 11 pm to 8:30 am, and Sunday from 7 pm to 3:30 am.

Looking ahead, crews will install curb and gutter on the west side of MLK Jr. Way from S. 10th St. to 7th St. next week, and plan to install curb and gutter on N. 2nd St. in early February. Street improvements on S. 8th St. could start in February.

What

Construction and traffic restrictions at Stadium Way, N. 1st Street, Division Avenue, Martin Luther King Jr. Way, and S. 18th Street

When

Week of Jan. 24

Where

Stadium Way from Tacoma Avenue to traction power substation – southbound lane closure at night.

N. 1st Street from Yakima Ave to the crosswalk – street closure at night.

Division Avenue from MLK Jr. Way to Yakima Ave – traffic restrictions.

Martin Luther King Jr. Way from 6th Avenue to S. 3rd St. – northbound lane closure to thru-traffic. Access open to Emergency Department, hospitals and medical facilities.

Martin Luther King Jr. Way from S. 16th St. to S. 13th St. – traffic restrictions.

Martin Luther King Jr. Way from S. 19th St. to S. 17th St. – northbound lane closure.

S. 18th St. east of MLK Jr. Way for about a half block – street closure.

