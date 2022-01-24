Sound Transit CEO Selection Committee meets Jan. 26 – The Suburban Times

Sound Transit announcement.

The Sound Transit Board of Directors will convene the second meeting of its CEO Selection Committee on Wednesday, January 26 from 2:00 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. The committee will receive an overview of the CEO search timeline and work plan. The committee will also discuss stakeholder feedback and other matters facing the new CEO and Sound Transit.

The meeting will take place as a video and telephone conference due to ongoing COVID-19 precautions. Information on how to watch or hear the meeting can be found at the link below: www.soundtransit.org/get-to-know-us/news-events/calendar/ceo-selection-committee-meeting-2022-01-26