Resolve To Be Ready this January – The Suburban Times

City of University Place announcement.

Have you made your New Year’s Resolutions? This year resolve to be prepared in the event that an emergency occurs so you can rest easy knowing that your family, pets, property and you, are well equipped to handle whatever comes your way!

Here are a few prep tips to help you stay ahead of the game!﻿

Make an emergency plan: choose a safe place to meet, learn evacuation routes, and establish an out-of-town contact.

Take a current photo of you and your pet together in case you get separated during a disaster.

Get to know your neighbor and invite them to be a part of your emergency plan.

Snap photos of important documents and save them in a secure place or online.

Set up group text lists so you can communicate with friends and family during emergencies.

Take a class in CPR and first aid.

Keep and update emergency supplies; remember to include cash.

Have back-up power sources available to charge devices in case of a power outage.

Snap pictures of your property for insurance purposes.

Check your insurance for coverage on disasters like floods, hurricanes, and earthquakes.

Sign up for alerts and warnings. Download the FEMA app to get real-time alerts, safety tips, and locate open shelters.

Save for a rainy day! Start and grow your emergency fund.

Financially prepare for the New Year. Find out how with the Emergency Financial First Aid Kit.

Spend within your means. Use a personal budgeting worksheet to help plan for holiday expenses and beyond.

Build up your savings. Put a small amount in your account the first of every month beginning Jan. 1.

Learn about other ways you can stay safe and be prepared at ready.gov.