Following 3-week closure, 20th Street Drive East in Fife reopens – The Suburban Times

Washington State Department of Transportation announcement.

FIFE – There is good news to share for travelers and local businesses who use 20th Street East in Fife.

Construction crews working for the Washington State Department of Transportation reopened the street under Interstate 5 on Saturday, Jan. 22.

The street was temporarily closed on Jan. 3 so crews could safely remove sections of the northbound and southbound I-5 Puyallup River bridge structures that were build in the 1960s.

Approximately 80% of the old bridge structure has been removed.

WSDOT would like to thank local businesses and travelers for their patience while the street was closed.

This work is part of a project that builds a new southbound I-5 Puyallup River Bridge, widens I-5 and builds high occupancy vehicle lanes in Tacoma.

