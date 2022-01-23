 Unique Workshops Shine Light on Native American Justice – The Suburban Times

Unique Workshops Shine Light on Native American Justice

Associated Ministries announcement.

A 4-part online series addressing aspects of Native American Justice from a faith-based perspective has been developed and will be presented by Rev. Irvin Porter, Pastor of Church of the Indian Fellowship, beginning Tuesday, Jan. 25, 6:30-8:30 p.m. There is no cost to attend.

Session topics include:

  • Dismantling the Doctrine of Discovery and Land Acknowledgements on Jan. 25
  • Indian Boarding Schools on Feb. 22
  • Decolonizing the First Thanksgiving on March 22
  • group viewing and panel discussion of the film: “Dawnland: A Documentary About Cultural Survival and Stolen Children,” date TBD

Learn more and register to participate at this link or www.associatedministries.org/events.

This series is presented by “Conversations Around Race,” consisting of members of Church of the Indian Fellowship, Peace Lutheran (Tacoma), Trinity Presbyterian (Tacoma), and Tacoma Friends Meeting (Quakers). For more information, contact Chris Ferguson at ferguscd@plu.edu.

WHAT: Native American Justice Workshop Series

WHEN: Tuesday, January 25, 2022, 6:30-8:30 p.m.

WHERE: Online event, register to attend: link here or visit associatedministries.org/events

WHO: The public is invited, free to attend.

