Vet Clinic, Jan ’22 – The Suburban Times

Submitted by Chas. Ames.
- Copayment debt relief options available to Veterans
- Veterans technology education courses
- Update Your Insurance Beneficiary
- Spread joy, not flu this season: Free flu shot at VA or 70,000+ network providers
- Veterans can create a will free of charge
- Free tax return preparation for Veterans, military members and their families
- Red Cross Says U.S. Blood Supply at Dangerously Low Level
- Homeless man has his own apartment after she asked, “Are you a Veteran?”
- VA Programs for At-Risk Veterans and Their Families
- VA designates flexible funding to support homeless Veterans
