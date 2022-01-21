Pierce County COVID-19 data update: Outbreaks in businesses and schools – The Suburban Times

Tacoma-Pierce County Health Department press release.

We know COVID-19 outbreaks in schools are a concern for everyone—especially parents. Starting today, you’ll see a difference in how we report them. Instead of reporting where outbreaks happen within Pierce County, we’ll report how often they happen in different school settings. The data might surprise you. You can read more about the changes in this Your Reliable Source blog.

Business outbreaks were higher this week.

Businesses and long-term care facilities had 174 with 2,511 cases, an 18% increase from last week.

We named 14 new locations with larger outbreaks (10 or more active cases) from last week.

Outbreaks in schools decreased from 13 last week to 11 this week, with 90 related cases.

Learn about outbreak definitions and find more data in the Outbreaks section at tpchd.org/covid19cases.

