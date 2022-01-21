Jury Trials Suspended at Tacoma Municipal Court Through February 18 – The Suburban Times

City of Tacoma announcement.

TACOMA, Wash. – Due to the ongoing impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic, all jury trials at the Tacoma Municipal Court are currently suspended through February 18, 2022.

The Tacoma Municipal Court front counter will continue to be open to the public from 8:30 AM – 4 PM, Monday – Friday, phone hours will continue to be 8:30 AM – Noon and 1 – 4 PM, Monday through Friday, and court correspondence will continue to be accepted via email at municipalcourt@cityoftacoma.org or U.S. Postal Service mail at Tacoma Municipal Court, 930 Tacoma Ave. S, Room 841, Tacoma, WA 98402.