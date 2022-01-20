Pierce County COVID-19 data update: Vaccinations – The Suburban Times

Tacoma-Pierce County Health Department press release.

The latest State Department of Health (DOH) data shows vaccines offer protection against the worst COVID-19 outcomes. According to the DOH report, unvaccinated people make up more than 78% of COVID-19 hospitalizations and 75% of COVID-19 deaths.

When you get your COVID-19 vaccine, or your booster if you’re already fully vaccinated, you protect yourself from serious illness, winding up in the hospital—and death. Everyone 5 and older is eligible for the vaccine. And everyone 12 and older is now eligible for a COVID-19 vaccine booster dose. Find your dose today at tpchd.org/vaxtothefuture.

As of Jan. 15, 62% of all Pierce County residents are fully vaccinated and 67% of eligible residents (currently those 5 and older) are fully vaccinated. We’ve administered 1,332,251 doses to Pierce County residents and 571,600 residents are fully vaccinated.

Last week:

We administered 19,604 doses.

We administered more than 4,400 first doses.

An average of 2,800 residents received a dose each day.

Vaccination percentages (at least one dose) by age group:

5-11: 22.4%

12-17: 58.2%

18-19: 73.5%

20-34: 69.4%

35-49: 76.2%

50-64: 78%

65-79: 83.3%

80 and older: 92.1%

Find more information on cases, hospitalizations, deaths and related demographics at tpchd.org/covid19cases. Click on each heading to see tables, maps and dashboards.

Find more information on: