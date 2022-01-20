KBTC’s Northwest Now talks South Sound economy, tours Bates Tech’s new Center for Allied Health Education – The Suburban Times

Bates Technical College announcement.

During a pandemic that’s crippled the world economy, caused supply chain and labor shortages, and skyrocketing inflation, you’d think that the misery would trickle down to the Pierce County economy, but in reality, the opposite has happened.In this edition of Northwest Now, we’ll have our annual checkup of the surprisingly resilient South Sound economy. We’ll also take you on a tour of a new Allied Health facility that’s opened on the Bates Technical College campus that could become another boost to the strong local economy.Northwest Now is a weekly public affairs program that airs Friday at 7:30 p.m. on KBTC Public Television, a service of Bates Technical College.

You can visit our website to watch past episodes and learn more about our show.

