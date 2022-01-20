Installing overhead wires on N. 1st Street and on Stadium Way occurs this week at night – The Suburban Times

Sound Transit announcement.

Crews will install electrical wires over both sets of tracks on N. 1st Street, continuing in the Stadium curve and on Stadium Way to the traction power substation (between S. 4th St. and Division Ave.) this week. To minimize impacts to businesses and the travelling public, this work will happen at night from 10 p.m. to 6 a.m., and last about four weeks. This wire work is relatively quiet. The wire work is a rolling operation, and will move from one place to another quickly along the route. N. 1st St. will be closed in both directions from Yakima Ave. to the crosswalk, and Stadium Way will close southbound to the traction power substation at night. Parking will not be available in these areas at night.

Crews continue building the Tacoma General Station and the curb and gutter work on the east side of MLK Jr. Way from 6th Avenue to S. 3rd St. Access is open to hospitals, medical centers and the emergency department. To access Tacoma General and the Emergency Department, follow MLK Jr. Way north from 6th Avenue or south from Division Ave. To access Kaiser Permanente, follow S. J St. to S. 3rd St. Please allow a little extra time to reach your appointment – thank you. MLK Jr. Way is closed northbound to thru-traffic from 6th Ave. to S. 3rd St. The travelling public should follow the detour on S. J St.

Crews continue installing curb and gutter on the west side of MLK Jr. Way from S. 13th St. to S. 16th St. and on the north side of Division Avenue from MLK Jr. Way to Yakima Ave. The block on MLK Jr. Way from S. 13th St. to S. 14th St. will be completed this week. In addition, crews are installing signals in the Broadway/N. 1st St. intersection tonight and at the MLK Jr. Way/Division Ave intersection this week at night. Two-way traffic on MLK Jr. Way and Division Ave is maintained in these areas.

Looking ahead, crews will install station finishes at the St. Joseph Station, starting next week.

What

Construction and traffic restrictions at Stadium Way, N. 1st Street, Division Avenue, and Martin Luther King Jr. Way.

When

Week of January 18

Where

Stadium Way from Tacoma Avenue to traction power substation – southbound lane closure at night.

N. 1st Street from Yakima Ave to the crosswalk – street closure at night.

Division Avenue from MLK Jr. Way to Yakima Ave – traffic restrictions.

Martin Luther King Jr. Way from 6th Avenue to S. 3rd St. – northbound lane closure to thru-traffic. Access open to Emergency Department, hospitals and medical facilities.

Martin Luther King Jr. Way from S. 16th St. to S. 13th St. – traffic restrictions.

