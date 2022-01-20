Applicants sought for the Human Rights Commission – The Suburban Times

City of Tacoma announcement.

The Tacoma City Council is looking to fill five positions on the Human Rights Commission.

The Human Rights Commission is comprised of fifteen members serving three-year terms as representatives of the general public and the employer, labor, religious, racial, ethnic, disabled, and women’s groups in the city.

The Commission studies, investigates and mediates community issues that may result from discrimination on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin or ancestry, sex, gender identity, sexual orientation, age, marital status, familial status, honorably discharged veteran or military status, or disability.

The City is committed to creating an equitable and anti-racist community and wants our committees, boards, and commissions to reflect our diverse community. For these vacancies, Black and Indigenous community members, people of color, LGBTQ individuals, individuals with disabilities, seniors, immigrants, and refugees are especially encouraged to apply.

Additional information on the Human Rights Commission is available here. Applications must be submitted to the City Clerk’s Office by Tuesday, February 1, 2022. To apply, please visit cityoftacoma.org/cbcapplication. For questions about the application process, to request the

application in an alternate format, or to submit additional documents please contact Michelle Emery in the City Clerk’s Office at servetacoma@cityoftacoma.org or (253) 591-5505.