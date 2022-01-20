Alameda Extension Project Update – The Suburban Times

City of University Place announcement.

Two major milestones of the Alameda extension project are about to be completed – paving and sidewalks! As weather conditions permit, the contractor is planning to start pouring sidewalks this week and is getting ready to pave next week.

The paving will include repaving the intersections at both 64th Ave and 62nd Ave. These areas must be repaved in order to match up with the updated ADA ramps. In preparation for paving, the contractor plans to remove the asphalt at these intersections from Jan. 20 to 24. This will require some closures, but a temporary gravel surface will be made available to drive on until paving is complete.

Beginning Friday, Jan. 21, sidewalks are scheduled to be poured. While work is being done, especially in the areas of the intersections, traffic delays should be expected, however, there will be one access route open at all times.

While they’re taking place, paving operations will begin about 7:30 a.m. and expect to be complete by 5 p.m. Please note that this work is weather dependent and could be subject to change if weather conditions merit.

If you have any questions or concerns regarding this project, feel free to contact Jack Ecklund, City Engineer, or the City’s Construction Manager, Tim Coleman, 253.370.7734.