Valentine Virtual Wine Tasting February 12 – The Suburban Times

HopeSparks announcement.

Wondering how to treat yourself or your loved ones for Valentine’s Day? Join us on Saturday, February 12th @ 7PM via Zoom.

Even if you can’t make it to the live wine tasting, please consider purchasing a beautiful wine and charcuterie package to support the HopeSparks Relatives Raising Children Program.

Relatives Raising Children keeps families together by providing resources and support to caregivers in Pierce County who are raising children not theirs by birth.

We are partnering with VinGrotto Wine Cellars (formerly Amitie Wine Company) and Jonz Catering for a Valentine’s Day celebration with something for the entire family to “In”Joy at home!

Cost: $90.00 Two person wine and charcuterie package.

$10.00 Kids package: One Papa Murphy’s pizza kit and goodie bag

Wine: Bottled (minimum 6 glasses) from VinGrotto Wine Cellars

Two-person charcuterie plate from winner of the Best of the South Sound 2020 ~ Jonz Catering

Chocolates from Tacoma, family owned since 1925 ~ Johnson Candy Co

Zoom link for the event featuring Kris Blondin, owner of VinGrotto Wine Cellars

Purchase your packages by Wednesday, February 9th. We will email you a link for the event and instructions for picking up your package at the HopeSparks office, 6316 S 12th Street, Tacoma on Saturday, February 12th from 12 ~ 2pm. For those who cannot pick up their items, we are more than happy to work with you on delivering to your home or meeting you at a more convenient location within 20 miles of HopeSparks.