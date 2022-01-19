Strickland Delivers Over $605 Million for WA State Bridges from Bipartisan Infrastructure Law – The Suburban Times

Office of Rep. Marilyn Strickland announcement.

Congresswoman Marilyn Strickland (WA-10) announced that Washington state will receive $605 million in new federal funding for bridge repairs under the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law she helped pass as part of the total of $605 million for Washington state bridges over 5 years, $121 million is allocated for use in FY2022. As it stands, 416 small and large bridges across the state are considered in poor condition.

“The Bipartisan Infrastructure Law is delivering results for the rapidly growing South Sound region,” said Strickland. “Drivers have a right to travel on safe roads and bridges. By repairing our region’s bridges, we will make our communities safer and better connected, grow our local economy by creating jobs, and allow commerce to move more efficiently.”

The investment is designed to help Washington state repair local bridges that are critical for getting to school and work, moving commerce, and connecting communities. The Bipartisan Infrastructure Law also includes a separate program designed to support larger bridges through a competitive grant program. Details on that program will be announced at a later date.

