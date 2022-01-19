Pierce County COVID-19 data update: Evidence suggests cases have peaked – The Suburban Times

Tacoma-Pierce County Health Department press release.

We see early evidence this wave has peaked. Cases will likely level off soon. Still, our cases are among the highest we’ve ever seen. We expect hospitalizations and deaths will continue to increase in the weeks ahead because they usually lag case counts.

According to the state Department of Health (DOH), COVID-19 case and hospitalization rates for ages 0-19 went up from Dec. 19-Jan. 2. Pierce County is in the Educational Service District with the highest case rate. Kids 5-11 have the lowest vaccination rate in Pierce County.

Vaccines and boosters protect kids from the worst COVID-19 outcomes. Everyone 5 and older is eligible for the vaccine. And everyone 12 and older is now eligible for a COVID-19 vaccine booster dose. Find your dose today at tpchd.org/vaxtothefuture.

For today’s data report, DOH case and hospitalization rates were only updated though Jan. 5. Our updated numbers don’t cover a full week past our last update.

On Jan. 18, our current 14-day case rate per 100,000 is 2441.7 for Dec. 23-Jan. 5, which is:

45.5% higher than the last 2 -week period (date range: Dec. 19-Jan. 1).

The 14-day case rate offers the most reliable look at COVID-19 disease burden on Pierce County.

Our current 7-day hospitalization rate per 100,000 is 35.3 for Dec. 30-Jan. 5, which is:

29.8% higher than thepreviously reported 7-day period (date range Dec. 26-Jan. 1).

We confirmed 7,943 cases of COVID-19 for Jan. 9-15 and 17 new deaths:

A woman in her 70s from Tacoma.

A man in his 70s from Central Pierce County.

A woman in her 60s from South Hill.

A woman in her 70s from Fredrickson.

A woman in her 60s from Puyallup.

A woman in her 60s from Tacoma.

A man in his 30s from Tacoma.

A man in his 70s from Parkland.

A man in his 50s from South Hill.

A woman in her 80s from Central Pierce County.

A man in his 60s from Tacoma.

A man in his 50s from Bonney Lake.

A man in his 60s from an unknown region.

A man in his 80s from Tacoma.

A man in his 70s from Tacoma.

A woman in her 90s from South Hill.

A woman in her 80s from South Hill.

We record these deaths in our cases dashboard on our data page which reflects the date of death.

Pierce County’s total COVID-19 count is 140,418 cases and 1,016 deaths. Our average cases per day over the past 7 days ending Jan. 15 is 1,135.

In the last 2 weeks:

20.9% of our cases are younger than 20 years old. People in that age group make up 26.4% of Pierce County’s population.

28.9% of our cases are ages 20-34. That age group makes up 26.5% of our population.

24.7% of our cases are ages 35-49. That age group makes up 18.9% of our population.

25.4% of our cases are ages 50 or older. That age group makes up 35% of our population.

Find more information on cases, hospitalizations, deaths and related demographics at tpchd.org/covid19cases. Click on each heading to see tables, maps and dashboards.

