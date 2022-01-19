 Obituary Notices – January 19, 2022 – The Suburban Times

Obituary Notices – January 19, 2022

New Tacoma Cemeteries and Funeral HomeKong Lim; Timothy Byars, Jr.; Rand Lee Fortino; Kyong Cha McLarty; Scott David Winslow; Gloria Goeun Choi.

Edwards Memorial Funerals Homes, Chapels and Crematories:  Rose Marie Harrison.

Mountain View Funeral Home: Edgar L. Braun; Anthony Michael Mack; Enoch Yisrael Jr.

Fir Lane Memorial Park:  Susan S. Delaney.

Powers Funeral Home:  Ronald Kevin Marker; David Lee Lowery.

Gaffney Funeral Home: Sr. Agnes Philomena Conlon; Sr. Mary Ellen Farley OSF; Bernadette Robinson; Sr. Ann Marie Lustig.

