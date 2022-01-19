CPSD Staff Spotlight: Gelisa Williams – The Suburban Times

A Clover Park School District story.

Our CPSD Staff Spotlight this week features Harrison Preparatory School English teacher Gelisa Williams. This is her sixth year at the school after moving to the Lakewood area from Georgia.

Originally planning to attend law school while in college at Louisiana State University, she joined Teach for America following graduation. Her time in the program set her on a path in education she has been committed to ever since.

“I love getting to interact with students and learn how they feel, especially about what’s going on around the world,” she said. “I think they keep me young, and I just really feel like I understand them really well.”

Gelisa moved to Washington when her husband was stationed at Joint Base Lewis-McChord. They love the region so much that they have no plans to leave. “I know it rains a lot, but where we come from, the heat is stifling,” she said. “I’ll take the couple of months a year where it’s not raining here because the weather is just beautiful during that time.”