LRW to discuss Redistricting – The Suburban Times

Lakewood Republican Women announcement.

Do you fully understand the Pierce County Redistricting and how it impacts your district? Join the Lakewood Republican Women on January 22, 2022 (11:30 a.m.) at the Ram Restaurant in Lakewood (10019 59th Avenue SW, Lakewood, Washington 98499).

To hear more about the process, please welcome Doug Richardson and Sharon Hanek, Committee members who will provide an overview of the process, what it means, and its impact on future elections in the 28th Legislative District and the State.

RSVP by January 19, 2022 to Doreen at d_imholt@comcast.net or 253-208-2599.

Order from the menu. (Note: If the group is over 25, we will have a limited menu)