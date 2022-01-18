Grant Requests Now Open – The Suburban Times

Lakewood Community Foundation Fund announcement.

The Lakewood Community Foundation Fund is requesting grant applications. Endowed money available for grants this year is $34,900. The deadline for receipt is April 6, 2022. Be advised that grants are only made to qualified 501(c)3 organizations with principal benefits to the citizens of Lakewood. Application forms are available online at: www.lakewoodfoundation.com

Since 1993, the mission of the Lakewood Community Foundation Fund has been to improve the lives of people in the Lakewood Community by encouraging the generosity of donors and by accepting and distributing resources through a permanent endowment. Last year’s grant awards included Lakewold Gardens, Caring for Kids, Nourish, Raising Girls, Centerforce, Lakewood Playhouse, Greater Lakes Mental Health, Communities in Schools, Network Tacoma, Emergency Food Network and Operation Homefront.