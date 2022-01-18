 Grant Requests Now Open – The Suburban Times

The Suburban Times

A community bulletin board for Western Pierce County.

Grant Requests Now Open

· Leave a Comment ·

Lakewood Community Foundation Fund announcement.

The Lakewood Community Foundation Fund is requesting grant applications. Endowed money available for grants this year is $34,900. The deadline for receipt is April 6, 2022. Be advised that grants are only made to qualified 501(c)3 organizations with principal benefits to the citizens of Lakewood. Application forms are available online at: www.lakewoodfoundation.com

Since 1993, the mission of the Lakewood Community Foundation Fund has been to improve the lives of people in the Lakewood Community by encouraging the generosity of donors and by accepting and distributing resources through a permanent endowment. Last year’s grant awards included Lakewold Gardens, Caring for Kids, Nourish, Raising Girls, Centerforce, Lakewood Playhouse, Greater Lakes Mental Health, Communities in Schools, Network Tacoma, Emergency Food Network and Operation Homefront.

Reader Interactions

The above news or information was provided by the person or entity noted above. If you have news or information you'd like to share with 30,000+ monthly readers, click here to learn how.

Share this story

Join 30,000+ readers each month and get the latest news and information from Western Pierce County direct to your inbox, daily, free of charge. Sign up here.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *