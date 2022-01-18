Cherry Blossom Tea 2022 – The Suburban Times

Submitted by The DuPont Historical Society.

The DuPont Historical Society and Museum invite you to our 2022 Cherry Blossom Tea and Vintage Fashions Show, March 5. This fundraiser benefits the Dupont Historical Museum exhibits, programs, operating budget, and narrow-gauge train. Celebrate DuPont through the ages and through the decades with living history performer and musician Karen Haas. A fun afternoon setting appropriate for ages 8 and up. We encourage you to wear vintage attire and your most fun hat. Because of the Covid situation, masks will be required for all participants. Seating is limited with tickets sold in advance. $30 per person or $28 per person when you purchase a table of 8.

The Cherry Blossom Tea will be held at the Pavilion building, DuPont Home Course, 2300 Golf House Road, DuPont WA. Doors will open at 1:30 with the Tea 2:00 to 4:00. Tea & delectable light fare, entertainment, fashion show and raffle will be held. For more information or to purchase tickets, please contact us at duponthistoricalmuseum@gmail.com. We are pleased and thankful that CalPortland has been our Corporate Sponsor for many years and is with us again in 2022 to Celebrate DuPont!