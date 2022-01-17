 Puyallup RFP for Banking Services – The Suburban Times

Puyallup RFP for Banking Services

City of Puyallup announcement.

The City of Puyallup (City) invites commercial banking institutions (financial institution) who possess the capability and expertise to provide depository and various other banking services, to submit proposals for the provision of those services according to the requirement set forth in this document. The purpose of this process is to identify the financial institution that can provide maximum services and competitive pricing to the City.  Please see the full RFQ description at the city website Additional Info…

