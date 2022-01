Washington State House Democrats announcement.

Rep. Mari Leavitt, D-University Place, will work from home following a positive COVID-19 test on Friday.

“Fortunately, I do not have any symptoms and am fully vaccinated and boosted,” said Leavitt. “I am thankful for our COVID-19 procedures that prevented me from spreading it to anyone else. I am also grateful that these protocols allow me to continue to serve the 28th district as I stay home and protect others from infection.”