CPSD Promising Future: Joseph Slate – The Suburban Times

A Clover Park School District story.

Our Promising Futures featured student this week is Thomas Middle School eighth grader Joseph Slate.

Joseph is an easy-going student who enjoys spending time with his friends, playing video games and camping. “I love camping and hanging out with friends in my boy scout troop. I’m thinking of sticking it out and becoming an Eagle Scout,” he said.

Through his time spent camping in the wilderness and using his resourcefulness to survive, Joseph discovered a love for building and problem solving. “I like math and science. With science, I really enjoy building things and figuring out how things work,” he said. “Math just comes natural to me.”

Joseph is hesitant to commit to one career path right now, but he’s leaning toward a future in engineering.

He has enjoyed his time at Thomas Middle School but knows he’ll have to move on to high school next year. “I really like the staff here and think they make it better for the students,” he said.