 Strickland Releases 2021 Annual Report Showing Historic Wins for the South Sound – The Suburban Times

The Suburban Times

A community bulletin board for Western Pierce County.

Strickland Releases 2021 Annual Report Showing Historic Wins for the South Sound

· Leave a Comment ·

Office of Rep. Marilyn Strickland announcement.

On January 13, Congresswoman Marilyn Strickland (WA-10) released a report that highlights her legislative and constituent service accomplishments for the people of the South Sound. Read the full report here, and watch the recap video here.

“I’m proud of the work we have done in 2021 to deliver for our neighbors and meet this moment of unprecedented need in our community,” said Congresswoman Strickland. “Together, we directly assisted over 800 constituents, recovered over $2.7 million, and secured critical funding in both the American Rescue Plan and the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law. We also took meaningful steps to restore Puget Sound, uplift small businesses, support our military community and much more. Every policy that I fight for will make our economy more inclusive, and help us become a nation that is more safe, more just, and more secure.”

Reader Interactions

The above news or information was provided by the person or entity noted above. If you have news or information you'd like to share with 30,000+ monthly readers, click here to learn how.

Share this story

Join 30,000+ readers each month and get the latest news and information from Western Pierce County direct to your inbox, daily, free of charge. Sign up here.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *