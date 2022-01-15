Strickland Releases 2021 Annual Report Showing Historic Wins for the South Sound – The Suburban Times

Office of Rep. Marilyn Strickland announcement.

On January 13, Congresswoman Marilyn Strickland (WA-10) released a report that highlights her legislative and constituent service accomplishments for the people of the South Sound. Read the full report here, and watch the recap video here.

“I’m proud of the work we have done in 2021 to deliver for our neighbors and meet this moment of unprecedented need in our community,” said Congresswoman Strickland. “Together, we directly assisted over 800 constituents, recovered over $2.7 million, and secured critical funding in both the American Rescue Plan and the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law. We also took meaningful steps to restore Puget Sound, uplift small businesses, support our military community and much more. Every policy that I fight for will make our economy more inclusive, and help us become a nation that is more safe, more just, and more secure.”