Fuel Spill Cleanup on Thea Foss Waterway – The Suburban Times

City of Tacoma announcement.

The City of Tacoma was notified on Friday, January 14, that a commercial vehicle incident took place near East D Street and East 27th Street near the Tacoma Dome.

A commercial vehicle ruptured a diesel saddle tank and discharged 60 to 80 gallons of diesel fuel to the street, stormwater system, and Thea Foss Waterway. The Washington State Department of Ecology is onsite and directing Clean Harbors Environmental response to clean and recover as much of the fuel as possible from the stormwater system and the Thea Foss Waterway. The Tacoma Fire Department and the US Coast Guard are also onsite.