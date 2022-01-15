2022 Horizon Economic Forecast planned for Jan. 26 – The Suburban Times

Tacoma-Pierce County Chamber announcement.

TACOMA, Wash. – Understanding the trends of the economic sectors you depend on is vital for sound business planning. At the Tacoma-Pierce County’s virtual Horizons Economic Forecast, you will hear from local and regional business leaders in a wide array of sectors, leading economists will discuss our local, regional, and national economies, and you will get exclusive access to the 2022 Pierce County Economic Index (PCEI) report, our annually commissioned economic forecast.

You won’t want to miss this important event which will be held virtually Wednesday, January 26th from 9AM-11AM.

Local Economist and Researcher Dr. Neal Johnson of Sound Resource Economics is the author of the PCEI report. He and Tom Layson, Host and Producer of KBTC’s Northwest Now, will present the report, examine the economic landscape of Pierce County, and discuss what to expect in the coming year.

Curtis Dubay, Senior Economist in the Economic Policy Division at the U.S. Chamber of Commerce, will be this year’s national economist. Mr. Dubay tracks the condition of the economy, analyzes the impact of public policy on economic growth, and runs the Chamber’s Chief Economists Committee. The committee consists of chief economists from member businesses which helps the Chamber formulate economic policies and provides analysis to policymakers in Washington, D.C. Previously, Dubay was senior economist at the American Bankers Association where he worked on tax issues and followed the economic trends affecting the banking industry. Prior to ABA, he was a research fellow in tax and economic policy at The Heritage Foundation. There he researched and published on tax and economic policy issues.

Learn more, see the dynamic speaker line-up, and register at bit.ly/horizons2022

The Tacoma-Pierce County Chamber is a member-based, business and economic-growth organization, dedicated to making the South Sound the most equitable and inclusive place to do business in Washington State.