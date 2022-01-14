 Time to declutter in Tacoma – The Suburban Times

Time to declutter in Tacoma

City of Tacoma social media post.

Is one of your New Year’s #resolutions to declutter & get rid of unwanted/unusable items around your house? Take advantage of #Tacoma‘s free Call-2-Haul service! Learn more at cityoftacoma.org/call2haul.

