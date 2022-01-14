Pierce County COVID-19 data update confirmed January 13 – The Suburban Times

Tacoma-Pierce County Health Department press release.

We are experiencing more COVID-19 outbreaks and related cases this week.

We all need to take care of ourselves and help protect those around us. Vaccines remain our best defense against severe illness, hospitalization and death from COVID-19. Kids 5 and older are eligible to get vaccinated, and everyone 12 and older should get booster doses.

If you’ve been exposed, take care to stay away from others, especially those who may be at higher risk. If you’re sick with mild symptoms, stay home.

Everyone’s health situation is different. It’s best for people to contact their healthcare provider to determine if they should seek testing.

Businesses and long-term care facilities had 148 outbreaks with 1,774 cases this week, about a 10% increase. But cases associated with these outbreaks increased from the 1,172 cases reported last week.

We named 18 new locations with larger outbreaks (10 or more active cases) from last week. We didn’t remove any large outbreaks from our list.

Outbreaks in schools decreased from 27 last week to 13 this week, with 140 related cases. Kids were out of school over winter break.

Learn about outbreak definitions and find more data in the Outbreaks section at tpchd.org/covid19cases.

Find more information on: