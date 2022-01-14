Most TCC Classes, Services to Remain Online through End of Winter Quarter – The Suburban Times

Tacoma Community College announcement.

Tacoma Community College (TCC) announced Wednesday, Jan. 12 that it would continue to offer most classes and services online for the remainder of winter quarter to help support our community’s safety and health.

The college had originally planned to hold about 60 percent of its classes either in-person or in hybrid format. But due to surging case and hospitalization rates of the Omicron variant of COVID-19 in the community, TCC decided to shift most classes and services to remote operations during the first two weeks of the quarter. This week, after reviewing public health data and consulting with college leadership, TCCC decided to operate remotely for the remainder of the quarter.

“This was an agonizing decision,” said TCC President Ivan L. Harrell, II, Ph.D. in an email sent to college employees Jan. 12. “We are disappointed to have to move in this direction. But our overall goal is to keep our community safe and healthy. This has been our guiding principle since March 2020, and we will not waver now.”

Most of the classes and services that moved online for the first two weeks of the quarter will remain online, though limited student services will be provided on campus and online. Limited classes and labs will be held on campus. A list of on-campus classes can be found here.

TCC leadership will continue to monitor the prevalence of COVID-19 in the community and hopes to be able continue progress towards a full re-opening during spring quarter.

“In making this decision, we hope to provide stability and consistency for our students, who have been stressed about winter quarter plans,” said Dr. Harrell. “It gives TCC time to strengthen our own safety mitigation strategies … it is our hope that we can re-open for spring quarter.”

For more information, visit tacomacc.edu