Submitted by Diane Formoso.

Our annual Happy Hearts Dinner Auction will be held Saturday, February 12th at 5:00 P.M. We will once again hold the event at the Clover Park Technical College McGavick Center.

Hand sanitizers will be on every table. Instead of a buffet, the dinner will be served to the tables. We have also rearranged setup! Tickets are $45.

Please come and support our kids and families in need! Order tickets at 253-279-9777 or carekids@comcast.net