2022 Greater Pierce County Purchasing Forum with Alliance Northwest – The Suburban Times

Is your business looking to create or expand a revenue stream by working with government? You’re invited to attend the virtual 2022 Greater Pierce County Purchasing Forum (March 10 8am-2pm) in partnership with Alliance Northwest to help you learn first-hand how to compete for contracts with local, state, and federal governments.

Since 2009, the Greater Pierce County Purchasing Forum has offered businesses the opportunity to learn how to compete for contracts with local, state, and federal governments. In 2022, Pierce County and the City of Lakewood are partnering with Alliance Northwest to bring the Forum back after a two-year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

This year’s virtual event will offer Pierce County firms local connections and Pierce County specific content. PLUS, access to even more connections with businesses and government agencies, and live and recorded content on the expansive Alliance Northwest agenda for an entire year!

Early Bird Registration Deadline: January 31, 2022

Cost: $50 per person; (increases to $75 per person on February 1, 2022)

There are a limited number of 50% attendee discounts available for:

Certified WA State Veteran Owned Businesses provided by WDVA

WA State OMWBE Certified Businesses provided by OMWBE

Click here for more information and to register for the event.

Questions? Contact us at 253.798.6150 or send an email.