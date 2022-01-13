 RFP: Pierce County Behavioral Health & Therapeutic Courts and Liquor Tax – The Suburban Times

RFP: Pierce County Behavioral Health & Therapeutic Courts and Liquor Tax

Pierce County social media post.

Next month, Pierce County Human Services is opening the RFP process for the Pierce County Behavioral Health & Therapeutic Courts and Liquor Tax. Programs eligible for funding must address the unmet behavioral health needs in Pierce County.

Apps due in early March, with funding being allocated for services beginning July 2022. Sign up for notifications of County solicitations and competitive bids: PierceCountyWa.Gov/HSRFP or learn more about our Behavioral Health Improvement Plan: PierceCountyWa.Gov/BHIP.

