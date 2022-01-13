Pierce County COVID-19 data update confirmed January 12 – The Suburban Times

Tacoma-Pierce County Health Department press release.

When you get your COVID-19 vaccine, or your booster if you’re already fully vaccinated, you protect yourself from serious illness, winding up in the hospital—and death. Currently, 20.5% of Pierce County kids ages 5-11 have had at least 1 dose of COVID-19 vaccine. Omicron is more contagious than other variants, but so far, it is proving to be less severe. But, pediatric hospitalizations are rising across the country as the number of cases increase and children under 5 aren’t yet eligible for vaccination.

6-year-old Ruby got her COVID-19 vaccine. She still has questions. She sat down with our expert, Dr. Matt Brignall, to get answers. Learn more about kids and vaccines in these videos.

As of Jan. 8, 62% of all Pierce County residents are fully vaccinated and 66% of eligible residents, (currently those 5 and older) are fully vaccinated. We’ve administered 1,307,895 doses to Pierce County residents and 566,104 residents are fully vaccinated.

Last week:

We administered 20,320 doses.

We administered more than 4,400 first doses.

An average of 2,900 residents received a dose each day.

Vaccination percentages (at least one dose) by age group:

5-11: 20.5%

12-17: 57.6%

18-19: 72.5%

20-34: 68.5%

35-49: 75.4%

50-64: 77.4%

65-79: 82.9%

80 and older: 91.5%

Find more COVID-19 vaccination data, demographics and a map at tpchd.org/covid19cases. Click on each heading to see tables, maps and dashboards. Find your COVID-19 vaccine dose at tpchd.org/vaxtothefuture.

Find more information on: