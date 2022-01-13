Management Representative Volunteer Position Now Open on the City of Tacoma’s Civil Service Board – The Suburban Times

City of Tacoma announcement.

TACOMA, Wash. — The Management Representative position, a four-year volunteer commitment, is now open on the Civil Service Board.

The Civil Service System extends civil service protections and coverage to the majority of the City of Tacoma’s workforce. The Civil Service Board – a volunteer body responsible for making revisions to the City’s personnel rules, advising the City Council and City leadership on personnel matters, investigating conditions of civil service employment at the City, hearing complaints regarding civil service rules, and conducting appeal hearings on demotions, terminations, or disciplinary suspensions of more than 30 days – is comprised of five Tacoma residents who are also qualified voters. Civil Service Board members are required to maintain residence within Tacoma city limits, as well as their status as qualified voters, throughout the entirety of their four-year volunteer terms.

Three of the volunteer members on the Civil Service Board are elected to serve in an at-large capacity by Tacoma’s voters, the Employee Representative is appointed by the City’s classified employees, and the Management Representative is jointly appointed by the City Manager and the Tacoma Public Utilities Director.

Civil Service Board member qualifications include:

Experience in human resources, labor relations, or other related field

Supervisory experience in a local or state government agency

Strong analytical and problem-solving skills, with the ability to assess data and information presented to evaluate options and form conclusions

Exceptional verbal communication skills, with the ability to effectively express ideas and convey information

Judgement, with the ability to weigh information in a fair and impartial way to determine the best course of action

The City is committed to fostering a more equitable and anti-racist Tacoma, and wants its Committees, Boards and Commissions to reflect the diversity of the community it serves. For volunteer vacancies on any of the City’s Committees, Boards and Commissions, Black and Indigenous community members, people of color, LGBTQ individuals, individuals with disabilities, seniors, immigrants, and refugees are strongly encouraged to apply.

Current City employees, however, are not eligible to apply for the Management Representative position on the Civil Service Board.

Individuals interested in volunteering to fill the Management Representative position on the Civil Service Board are encouraged to visit this page on the City’s website, and submit a letter of interest and resume by 5 PM on February 15, 2022 to Civil Service Board Coordinator Wendy Hobson via email at whobson@cityoftacoma.org or U.S. Postal Service mail at City of Tacoma, 747 Market Street, Tacoma, WA, Human Resources Department, Room 1336, Attention: Wendy Hobson, Civil Service Board Coordinator. Requests to receive or submit this information in alternate formats can also be directed to Civil Service Board Coordinator Wendy Hobson at whobson@cityoftacoma.org or (253) 591-2059.

Details on other volunteer opportunities on the City’s Committees, Boards and Commissions are available at cityoftacoma.org/cbc. They can also be requested by calling (253) 591-5178 or emailing servetacoma@cityoftacoma.org.