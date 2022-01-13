Lakewood Sewer Main Repair Project Update – The Suburban Times

Pierce County announcement.

Pierce County’s sewer main repair project on Steilacoom Boulevard in Lakewood is taking shape.

Since breaking ground in November, the contractor working for Pierce County has installed two manholes and replaced approximately 480 feet of 36-inch-diameter pipe.

Crews set the larger of the two manholes in December using a mobile crane to lift the 120-inch-diameter manhole structure. With a capacity to handle more than 9 million gallons of wastewater per day, this massive polymer concrete structure will also be fitted with a vortex system that aerates wastewater to minimize odors and corrosion.

Despite work temporarily halting due to inclement weather around the holidays, crews have finished working in the 30-foot-deep trench and have backfilled up to 15 feet to connect the last 20 feet of pipe. Over the next few weeks, they will be finishing up the sewer-related work, which includes installing the manhole infrastructure, removing the bypass system, replacing other underground utilities, and conducting final testing.

Roads are expected to reopen early February, barring any weather events or supply chain issues. Final pavement and striping work will take place afterward as weather permits. Meanwhile, all businesses in the area remain open during construction.

