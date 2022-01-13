KBTC’s Northwest Now features Leonard Forsman, first Native American appointed to UW Board of Regents – The Suburban Times

Bates Technical College announcement.

Last year, Governor Jay Inslee appointed the first Native American to the University of Washington Board of Regents, who is also the tribal chair for the Suquamish Tribe. This Friday at 7:30 p.m., KBTC’s Northwest Now will feature a conversation with Leonard Forsman.

Northwest Now is a weekly public affairs program that airs Friday at 7:30 p.m. on KBTC Public Television, a service of Bates Technical College. You can visit our website to watch past episodes and learn more about our show.

