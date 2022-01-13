Intersection of North 26th and North Orchard St closed Jan. 14 – The Suburban Times

Intersection of North 26th and North Orchard St closed Jan. 14 January 13, 2022 · Leave a Comment · Tacoma Police Department social media post. The intersection of N. 26th / N. Orchard St. will be closed for street maintenance, Friday, Jan. 14, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Road closure advisory!The intersection of N. 26th / N. Orchard St. will be closed for street maintenance tomorrow, Friday, Jan. 14, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Please use caution and expect delays when traveling in the area. pic.twitter.com/xqipA7eDWy— Tacoma Police Department (@TacomaPD) January 13, 2022
