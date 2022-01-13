 Intersection of North 26th and North Orchard St closed Jan. 14 – The Suburban Times

Intersection of North 26th and North Orchard St closed Jan. 14

Tacoma Police Department social media post.

The intersection of N. 26th / N. Orchard St. will be closed for street maintenance, Friday, Jan. 14, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

