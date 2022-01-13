2022 Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Birthday Celebration Premieres on January 17 – The Suburban Times

City of Tacoma announcement.

The Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Community Service Awards recognizes excellence in community service activities carried out by an individual, organization or group, and seeks to encourage similar efforts by others who may want to serve in the community. These awards are presented each year during the City of Tacoma’s annual Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Birthday Celebration.

The City will present a virtual format of the awards and celebration that will premiere on multiple platforms. The format will highlight this year’s awardees and feature local performers. The event will premiere on TV Tacoma, tvtacoma.com, and will be streamed live on Facebook at facebook.com/TacomaVenuesEvents on Monday, January 17, at 8 PM.

The City’s Events and Recognitions Committee will honor Gail Neal with the Lifetime Service

Award, Latasha Ware with the Emerging Leader Award, and Mayor Woodards will present

Special Recognitions to Candace Wesley, and posthumously to Tracie L. Davis during the event.

This year’s event theme is “Hope & Healing.” The program will highlight the present and the future of Dr. King’s impacts on the community and will feature local performers and speakers who work and volunteer to ensure the community represents equity and hope.

TV Tacoma can be viewed on both the Click! (via Rainier Connect) and Comcast Cable systems.

On Click! (via Rainier Connect)

High definition on channel 512 in Tacoma and Pierce County

Standard definition on channel 12 in Tacoma and Pierce County

Standard definition on channel 21 in University Place

On Comcast

High definition on channel 321 in Tacoma and Pierce County

Standard definition on channel 12 in Tacoma

Standard definition on channel 21 in Pierce County

Not available in University Place

For more information on the 34th Annual Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Birthday Celebration, visit cityoftacoma.org/mlk, email MLK@cityoftacoma.org or call (253) 573-2523.