Temporary Intersection Closure at North 26th and North Orchard Streets Scheduled January 14 – The Suburban Times

Temporary Intersection Closure at North 26th and North Orchard Streets Scheduled January 14

City of Tacoma announcement.

The City of Tacoma’s Street Operations Division will be temporarily closing the intersection of North 26th and North Orchard streets on Friday, January 14, from 8 AM to 5 PM with detours in place.

During this time, crews will be performing street maintenance. All repairs are weather-dependent, and rescheduling may be required. Notice boards will be on location to notify drivers of the project and will also reflect any necessary changes. Drivers are reminded to use caution and expect delays when traveling in the area.

Those with questions or concerns may contact Project Supervisor Rich Barber at rbarber@cityoftacoma.org or (253) 591-5455.

