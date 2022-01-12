Serve University Place as a Volunteer – The Suburban Times

City of University Place announcement.

The seven-member Public Safety Advisory Commission, which advises the City Council on issues related to public safety, is seeking another citizen volunteer. This is a perfect opportunity for those who wish to contribute to meaningful discussions related to policing, fire and rescue, and other issues related to public safety in University Place.

This role is ideal for those whose who want to volunteer but who cannot commit to an extensive time commitment. The Public Safety Advisory Commission does not have standing monthly meetings. It meets to work on matters specifically assigned by the City Council, either as part of an annual work plan or by separate resolution.

To learn more and download the application, visit the City’s Commissions and Partners page.