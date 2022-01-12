 Pierce County’s Legislative Priorities – The Suburban Times

The Suburban Times

A community bulletin board for Western Pierce County.

Pierce County’s Legislative Priorities

· Leave a Comment ·

Pierce County Council social media post.

On Jan. 10 the state Legislature convened for the 2022 session. Here’s @PierceCo‘s 2022 Legislative Priorities for the short session. Read more: bit.ly/PC22Leg

Reader Interactions

The above news or information was provided by the person or entity noted above. If you have news or information you'd like to share with 30,000+ monthly readers, click here to learn how.

Share this story

Join 30,000+ readers each month and get the latest news and information from Western Pierce County direct to your inbox, daily, free of charge. Sign up here.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *