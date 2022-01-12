Pierce County COVID-19 data update confirmed January 11 – The Suburban Times

Tacoma-Pierce County Health Department press release.

Today’s data shows increased COVID-19 case rates and hospitalizations in Pierce County. Omicron is more contagious than other variants, but so far, it is proving to be less severe. We’re not seeing hospitalizations increase at the same rate as cases. This is good news. But because the number of new cases is so high, we are seeing rising hospital admissions. Our hospitals and ICUs are near full and our healthcare system is stressed.

When you get your COVID-19 vaccine, or your booster if you’re already fully vaccinated, you protect yourself from serious illness, winding up in the hospital—and death. A majority of recent hospitalized cases are unvaccinated. Since the beginning of December, vaccinated people in Washington are up to 14 times less likely to be hospitalized.

Please get vaccinated and your booster when you’re eligible. tpchd.org/vaxtothefuture

On Jan. 11, our current 14-day case rate per 100,000 is 1678.4 for Dec. 19-Jan. 1, which is:

85.6% higher than the last 2 -week period (date range: Dec. 13-26).

The 14-day case rate offers the most reliable look at COVID-19 disease burden on Pierce County.

Our current 7-day hospitalization rate per 100,000 is 27.2 for Dec. 26-Jan. 1, which is:

54.1% higher than thepreviously reported 7-day period (date range Dec. 20-26).

We confirmed 11,327 cases of COVID-19 for Jan. 2-8 and 21 new deaths:

A woman in her 60s from Graham.

A woman in her 70s from Central Pierce County.

A woman in her 70s from South Hill.

A man in his 70s from South Hill.

A man in his 60s from South Pierce County.

A man in his 60s from Frederickson.

A woman in her 80s from Tacoma.

A man in his 50s from East Pierce County.

A woman in her 90s from South Pierce County.

A woman in her 90s from Tacoma.

A man in his 40s from East Pierce County.

A woman in her 70s from Tacoma.

A man in his 80s from Graham.

A woman in her 80s from Tacoma.

A man in his 50s from Tacoma.

A man in his 70s from East Pierce County.

A man in his 50s from Tacoma.

A woman in her 60s from Graham.

A man in his 70s from South Pierce County.

A man in his 60s from Lakewood.

A woman in her 80s from Puyallup.

We record these deaths in our cases dashboard on our data page which reflects the date of death.

Pierce County’s total COVID-19 count is 127,597 cases and 998 deaths. Our average cases per day over the past 7 days ending 1/8 is 1,618.

In the last 2 weeks:

20.8% of our cases are younger than 20 years old. People in that age group make up 26.4% of Pierce County’s population.

30.1% of our cases are ages 20-34. That age group makes up 26.5% of our population.

26.2% of our cases are ages 35-49. That age group makes up 18.9% of our population.

22.9% of our cases are ages 50 or older. That age group makes up 35% of our population.

Find more information on cases, hospitalizations, deaths and related demographics at tpchd.org/covid19cases. Click on each heading to see tables, maps and dashboards.