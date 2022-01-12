CPSD Staff Spotlight: Mariah Manning – The Suburban Times

A Clover Park School District story.

Our CPSD Staff Spotlight this week features Tyee Park Elementary School second grade teacher Mariah Manning. This is her first year at Tyee Park and fourth in the district, as she previously taught at Carter Lake Elementary School.

Her passion for teaching began at a young age and she always knew she’d pursue her dream. Growing up with a father in the Navy helped her realize that she’d love to use her skills to educate students on base.

“Reaching out to the military community was my first draw to the district, and working at Carter Lake for three years was super rewarding,” she said. “But I’m excited to work with an awesome team for a new community of kids here at Tyee.”

Mariah emphasizes a growth mindset in all aspects of learning. When focusing on core academics, she enjoys seeing the spark light up in students as they progress.

“When they’re working on something difficult, being able to walk through those problems and learning to say, ‘I can do this. I’m getting stuck, but I can do this,’ as they work through things on their own is really rewarding,” she said.