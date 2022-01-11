Installing overhead wires on Stadium Way from south of Division Avenue to I-705 occurs this week at night – The Suburban Times

Sound Transit announcement.

Crews will install electrical wires over the tracks on Stadium Way from the traction power substation (between S. 4th St. and Division Ave.) to I-705 this week. To minimize traffic impacts, this work will happen at night from 7 p.m. to 6 a.m. This wire work is relatively quiet. Two-way traffic will be maintained on Stadium Way with traffic lanes shifted.

Crews continue building the Tacoma General Station and the curb and gutter work on the east side of MLK Jr. Way from 6th Avenue to S. 3rd St. Access is open to hospitals, medical centers and the emergency department. To access Tacoma General and the Emergency Department, follow MLK Jr. Way north from 6th Avenue or south from Division Ave. To access Kaiser Permanente, follow S. J St. to S. 3rd St. Please allow a little extra time to reach your appointment – thank you. MLK Jr. Way is closed northbound to thru-traffic from 6th Ave. to S. 3rd St. The travelling public should follow the detour on S. J St.

Crews continue installing curb and gutter on the west side of MLK Jr. Way from S. 13th St. to S. 16th St. and on the north side of Division Avenue from MLK Jr. Way to Yakima Ave. S. 8th St. will close to eastbound traffic from S. L St. to MLK Jr. Way to pour concrete for the traction power substation’s stairs on Jan. 14. In addition, crews are installing signals in the Division Ave and Yakima Ave. intersection this week. Two-way traffic on MLK Jr. Way and Division Ave is maintained in these areas. Crews continue to install fiber optic wires underground along the route. This work happens at night. Depending on the area, a traffic lane may close near this work at night.

Looking ahead, crews will install fiber optic wires along the existing Tacoma Link route and will install overhead wires on N. 1st St. and Stadium Way starting the night of January 17.

