Celebrate Love at the Zoo Feb. 12-13 – The Suburban Times

TACOMA, Wash.—Round up your loved ones and celebrate Valentine’s Day at Love at the Zoo at Point Defiance Zoo & Aquarium Feb. 12-13. Watch as animals big and small enjoy special Valentine’s enrichments, like ice or whipped cream in the shape of a heart.

There’s plenty of love in the air at the zoo: sibling love between lar gibbon brothers Orion and Aries and sister goats Marion and Juniper, companionship between siamang duo Dudlee and Cho Cho and sea lion pals Björn and Matia, and attraction between the muskoxen breeding pair Charlotte and Hudson. And, of course, there’s the love and care the entire zoo staff holds in their hearts for every one of the animals at the zoo.

At Love at the Zoo, learn about lovable stories of many of the animals. Participate in a Valentine- themed scavenger hunt and keep your eyes peeled for the 12 giant hearts hidden around the zoo. Find each heart and follow a QR code to discover fun facts about 12 different animals.

Will Zoo Be Mine?

Make a paper Valentine at home or in the zoo’s main plaza for any of the zoo’s animals and drop them in a decorated mailbox inside the zoo’s front entrance. We’ll make sure they’re delivered. No treats, please (they’ll get plenty of enrichments from their keepers already).

Here are some fun ideas for your card:

Will you be my significant otter?

I turtley love you!

I think you are porcu-fine!

You octopi my thoughts!

We’re purr-fect together!

My love will never tapir!

You can make your own or choose from one of ours.

Love at the Zoo is Feb. 12 and Feb. 13 from 9am-3:30pm. The event is free with admission to the zoo. In compliance with the state public events mandate, masks are required outdoors and indoors for all guests ages 5+, regardless of vaccination status, throughout the Love at the Zoo experience.

For more information, click here.