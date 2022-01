City of Puyallup announcement.

In accordance with RCW 35A.21.152, notice is hereby given that rates charged by D. M. Disposal Co., Inc. for solid waste collection in the City of Puyallup will increase effective March 1, 2022, according to the following average aggregate increases: Residential = 5.8%, Commercial = 5.6%, Multi-Family = 5.7%, Yard Waste = 6.1% and Commercial Recycling = 6.1%. The new rates reflect the annual Consumer Price Index (CPI) adjustment of 6.54%.