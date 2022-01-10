Pierce County Library System Board discusses 2022 work plan and other issues – The Suburban Times

Pierce County Library System announcement.

PIERCE COUNTY, Washington – The Pierce County Library System Board of Trustees will discuss the Library System’s 2022 work plan and conduct other business at its Board meeting on Wednesday, Jan. 12, 3:30 p.m.

The Library’s 2022 strategic work plan highlights work in the Library’s three focus areas: learning, enjoyment and community. As the world continues to live and work during the COVID-19 pandemic and external circumstances, the Library System intends to center its work on its fundamental purpose to provide reasonable and fair access to information. Public libraries are central in a democracy by supporting an individual’s access to the information they seek and the privacy to explore that information, form opinions and reach conclusions or decisions.

Projects on tap for 2022 include exploring innovative ways to deliver library services such as lockers and mini libraries in retail outlets; launching a new reading program called Enjoy BOOKS!, featuring Try 10 to read, which encourages people to read new genres, authors and expand their reading interests; improving the Library’s offerings of books and materials in a variety of languages; and completing its expansion of Wi-Fi in nearly all of its libraries, which will extend Wi-Fi into its parking lots and improve internet connectivity for the public.

More information: www.piercecountylibrary.org/about-us/board-trustees/board-agenda-packets/Default.htm