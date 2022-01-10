CPSD Promising Future: Rayanna King – The Suburban Times

A Clover Park School District story.

Our Promising Futures featured student this week is Oakbrook Elementary School fifth grader Rayanna King.

She excels in many subjects but is a natural when it comes to math. “It’s always been really easy for me,” she said. “I really like decimals.”

When Ryanna isn’t practicing her decimals, she likes to hike, watch anime and draw. “I like learning new things and I just started drawing the characters from my favorite anime shows,” she said.

This is Rayanna’s first year at Oakbrook Elementary, but she’s already made many friends. They enjoy learning new subjects together in class and playing at recess. In fact, Ryanna enjoys meeting new people so much that she hopes to become a paleontologist – but not just for the dinosaur fossils.

“I want to be a paleontologist because I really like to travel,” she said. “Traveling to new countries and meeting new people seems fun.”