Construction brings overnight I-5 lane and ramp closures week of Jan. 10 in Fife and Tacoma – The Suburban Times

TACOMA – Construction crews building the East L Street bridge and the southbound Interstate 5 Puyallup River Bridge in Tacoma have overnight closures planned for the week of Jan. 10.

The overnight closures are located on city streets and interstate lanes and ramps. The work includes guardrail repair, electrical work, signage and barrier placement in the project work zone. During the closures, drivers will follow signed detours.

Monday, Jan. 10

Southbound SR 167 on-ramp to southbound I-5 will close from 10 p.m. to 5:30 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 11.

Southbound I-5 exit 135 to Portland Avenue/Bay Street will close from 11 p.m. to 5 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 11.

Wiley Avenue/East 27th Street will close from Portland Avenue to East McKinley Way from 11:59 p.m. to 5 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 11

SR 7 on-ramp to northbound I-5 will close from 11 p.m. to 4 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 11.

Tuesday, Jan. 11

Port of Tacoma Road on-ramp to southbound I-5 will close from 11 p.m. to 5 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 12.

Southbound I-5 exit 135 to Portland Avenue/Bay Street will close from 11 p.m. to 5 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 12.

Wiley Avenue/East 27th Street will close from Portland Avenue to East McKinley Way from 11:59 p.m. to 5 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 12

Wednesday, Jan. 12

Northbound I-5 exit 137 to 54th Avenue East will close from 11 p.m. to 5 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 13.

54th Avenue East on-ramp to southbound I-5 will close from 11 p.m. to 5 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 13.

Thursday, Jan. 13

Northbound I-5 exit 137 to 54th Avenue East will close from 11 p.m. to 5 a.m. Friday, Jan. 14.

Northbound I-5 exit 136B to Port of Tacoma Road will close from 10 p.m. to 4:30 a.m. Friday, Jan. 14

Port of Tacoma Road on-ramp to southbound I-5 will close from 10 p.m. to 4:30 a.m. Friday, Jan. 14.

This work is part of a project that builds a new southbound I-5 Puyallup River Bridge, widens I-5 and builds high occupancy vehicle lanes in Tacoma.

Before heading out the door, travelers can find the latest information on the WSDOT app and by following the WSDOT regional Twitter feed.